Nokia, the HMD Global owned smartphone maker, officially launched Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia X10 & Nokia X20 smartphones in Europe. The Nokia C10 & Nokia C20 smartphones will go on sale in June. Nokia G10 device will be sold in select markets this month whereas the Nokia G20 will be available for sale from next month. On the other side, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 will go on sale from next month. The company has not announced the India pricing of new Nokia phones yet. The company also introduced the Nokia Lite Earbuds at EUR 39 (approximately Rs 3,500). The earbuds come in Charcoal and Polar Sea shades and can deliver up to 36 hours of total playback time. Nokia X20 5G Reportedly Spotted on the FCC Website; Likely To Be Launched on April 8, 2021.

In terms of specifications, Nokia C10 flaunts a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset comes powered by a quad-core SC7331e SoC paired with up to 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a single 5MP rear camera and an LED flash. At the front, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Nokia C20 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 2D Panda Glass protection. The phone is powered by Unisoc SC9863a SoC paired with up to 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a 5MP rear snapper with HDR support and AI beautification. The handset comes packed with a 3,000mAh battery with a 10W charging facility.

Nokia G20 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Nokia G10 & Nokia G20 sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Nokia G10 comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset whereas the Nokia G20 phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Nokia G10 comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia G20 gets up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Nokia G10 flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the other side, Nokia G20 features a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth sensor.

Nokia X10 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Both phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The Nokia X10 comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Nokia X20 gets up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Nokia X10 comes equipped with a 48MP quad rear camera setup whereas the Nokia X20 gets a 64MP quad rear camera module.

Coming to the pricing, Nokia C10 starts at EUR 79 (approximately Rs 7,000) for the 1GB + 16GB model. Nokia C20 gets a price tag of EUR 89 (approximately Rs 7,900) for the 1GB RAM + 16GB internal storage. Nokia G10 costs EUR 139 (approximately 12,300) for the 3GB + 32GB variant. Nokia G20, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 starts at EUR 159 (approximately Rs 14,000), EUR 309 (approximately Rs 27,400) and EUR 349 (approximately Rs 31,000) respectively.

