HMD Global owned Nokia is reportedly planning to launch its Nokia X20 5G handset in India soon. The device has been reportedly spotted on the FCC website and inside of the Indian IMEI database. As per a new report, the company is expected to launch the Nokia X20 5G in India on April 8, 2021. Along with the Nokia X20, the company might also introduce the rumoured Nokia G10 device. Nokia X20 5G was earlier spotted on the Geekbench website that revealed its key specifications. New Nokia 3.4 Now Available in India With Special Offers to Jio Subscribers.

As per the FCC listing, a smartphone with model number TA-1341 has been spotted which is speculated to be the Nokia X50 5G phone. In addition to this, a known tipster 'Mukul Sharma' recently tweeted an image showing a phone with a model number TA-1341 on the Indian IMEI database. This hints that the device could be launched in India very soon.

So yes, the Nokia X20 5G could very well be making its way to India. Its IMEI number has already been registered on the Indian IMEI database.#Nokia #NokiaX20 pic.twitter.com/BNf1G8jbRO — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 24, 2021

As per the reports, Nokia X20 5G is expected to be priced at EUR 349 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. For optics, the handset could get a 48MP main shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, it is likely to get a 16MP selfie snapper. The handset is expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 10W charging support and it is rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).