OnePlus officially launched the OnePlus Ace smartphone in the Chinese market on Thursday. The handset will go on sale from April 26, 2022, and will be offered in black and blue colour options. The device is rumoured to launch in India as the OnePlus 10R 5G on April 28 at the More Power To You Event. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price & Sale Date Tipped Online: Report.

OnePlus Ace (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Ace features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls.

The device comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G and dual-band Wi-Fi 6. OnePlus Ace runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS custom skin. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Ace is priced at CNY 2,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant retails at CNY 2,699. The 12GB + 512GB model costs CNY 3,499.

