New Delhi, December 23 : The new OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone’s launch is already confirmed. The Chinese smartphone maker is going to launch its OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds along with a handful of other products on February 7, 2023 in India.

Most of the specs and features of the OnePlus 11 phone is already known, thanks to numerous speculations and leaks. Now, OnePlus has gone ahead and offered the first official look of both the colour options of the device through a teaser video. Let’s find out more. Samsung Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphone Series May Launch on February 1, 2023

OnePlus 11 Officially Teased To Offer Full Look At Both Colour Variants :

The official video and images of the upcoming OnePlus 11 shows what exactly to expect. The smartphone will launch in just two colour options – a classy black and a pastel green shade, as was also speculated earlier. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Smartphone Launched in India; Find Out Specs, Features, Price and Availability Details Here.

The OnePlus 11 will feature a circular triple rear Hasselblad branded camera setup, which will include a 50MP, a 48MP and a 32MP sensor combination along with a 16MP front facing selfie snapper as per reports. The OnePlus 11 would flaunt a 6.7-inch 3,216×1,440p AMOLED 120Hz display.

It will get powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS4.0 internal storage options. It will run on the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

The OnePlus 11 premium smartphone will draw its juice from an expected 4,780mAh (2,435mAh dual-cell) battery pack with 100W fast charge support.

