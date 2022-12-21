New Delhi, December 21 : Infinix has launched its new smartphone in India, named as the Infinix Zero Ultra. The new Infinix Zero Ultra 5G handset comes with attractive specs and features and the company is offering it at a special launch price.

The Zero Ultra 5G phone will be available across the country very soon and it will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart along with bank offers and EMI option alongside the introductory price to make it really affordable. Read on to find out all the details. iQOO 11 5G, Touted as World's Fastest Smartphone, Coming to India Soon: Know Unparalleled Features and Launch Date Here.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G – Specs, Price & Availability :

Specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch 3D 120Hz AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution.

The device comes with a triple primary rear camera setup with OIS support, featuring a massive 200MP main sensor supported by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel snapper. There’s a 32MP front facing selfie shooter.

It gets powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor backed by 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage that is expandable via a microSD slot.

The Zero Ultra smartphone runs on the Android 12 OS topped with the XOS 12 skin out of the box.

The handset draws its juice from a 4500mAh battery pack with 180W fast charging support that is claimed to offer full charge in just 12 minutes. Infinix is offering two charging modes – standard and furious to preserve the battery.

Infinix has announced that the smartphone will get regular updates and OS upgrades. iPhone 16 To Be Made in India: Apple Along With Three Associated Companies Apply for Land to Yamuna Authority.

Price & Availability

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 and is offered in the shades of Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will go on sale in India from December 25 onwards through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Flipkart Axis Bank card holders will be able to avail a 5% cashback on purchasing the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G, while no-cost EMI option will also be there.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2022 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).