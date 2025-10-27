Beijing, October 27: OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 flagships have been launched in China today. These new smartphones come with major upgrades over the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R launched last year. The OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 feature higher refresh rate displays, larger batteries, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite series processors, and a completely revamped design compared to their predecessors.

The OnePlus 15 has been launched in China in Mist Purple, Original Dune, and Absolute Black (as per the English translation). The OnePlus Ace 6 is offered in China in Quicksilver, Black, and Flash White colours. These smartphones are available in multiple variants based on storage and RAM. OnePlus 15 Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 165Hz Display: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 15 Price, Specifications and Features in China

OnePlus 15 price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 49,500) for the 12GB+256GB variant. The 12GB+512GB variant costs CNY 4,599 (around INR 56,900), and the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,299 (INR 53,200). The top variants with 16GB RAM and 512GB and 1TB storage are available at CNY 4,899 (around INR 60,700) and CNY 5,399 (around INR 66,900).

The OnePlus 15 flagship smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with Adreno 840 GPU, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It features a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide and macro camera, a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, 5G, NFC, and IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings, as per the official website.

OnePlus Ace 6 Price, Specifications and Features in China

OnePlus Ace 6 price in China starts at CNY 2,599 (around INR 32,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Other variants, including 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB, are priced at CNY 3,099 (around INR 38,400), CNY 2,899 (around INR 35,900), and CNY 3,399 (around INR 42,100). The top OnePlus Ace 6 variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is sold in China at CNY 3,899 (around INR 48,300).

The OnePlus Ace 6, which will be launched globally and in the Indian market as the OnePlus 15R, comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme processor. The smartphone features a larger 6.83-inch 165Hz flat AMOLED display and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a massive 7,800mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The model comes with dual rear cameras – a 50MP OIS-enabled primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. It is available with the same IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings, as per the website page.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OnePlus China Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

