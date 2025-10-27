OnePlus has launched its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in China, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The OnePlus 13 successor comes with a 7,300mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 15 has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 50MP OIS primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide + macro camera, and a 50MP 3.5x periscope camera on the rear. It also features a 32MP front-facing camera. The OnePlus 15 price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,500). It is expected to launch in the global market and India soon. Vivo X300 Series Global Launch Officially Confirmed; Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Launching Soon With Dimensity 9500 Chipset; Check Prices, Features and Specifications.

OnePlus 15 Launched in China at CNY 3,999

OnePlus 15 launched in 🇨🇳 at a good price : Price : ¥3999 ~49.5K (lower than iQOO 15) ✅ 6.78" 1.5K 165Hz LTPO flat OLED ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 ✅ 50MP OIS +50MP UW, Macro +50MP JN5 3.5x periscope 🤳32MP IMX709 ✅ 7300mAh🔋120W⚡50W wireless ✅ USB 3.2, IP69, Ultrasonic FS — Kunal Khan (@kkunalkhan) October 27, 2025

OnePlus 15 Launched With 6.78-Inch Display in China

OnePlus 15 PLK110 launched in China. Price 💰 ¥3999 (₹49,536, $561, €482) Specifications 📱 6.78" 1.5K BOE X3 8T LTPO flat display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800nits HBM, Display P3 chip, 1nit minimum brightness 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC 🎮 Adreno 840 GPU @ 1200MHz… pic.twitter.com/R9cd0RHeYq — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 27, 2025

