Nothing Ear 3 has been launched in India in two shades — Black and White Metal. The latest earbuds from Nothing offer up to 10 hours of playback and come with 24-bit High-Res LDAC support. The Nothing Ear 3 earbuds feature 12mm dynamic drivers and offer up to 45dB ANC and a 95dB Super Mic. The new Ear 3 weighs 5.2 grams and has a 55mAh battery (earbuds) and a 500mAh battery (charging case). It supports wired and wireless charging, has a 10-metre range, Bluetooth 5.4, compatibility with Android 6.0 and above, an IP54 rating, and an LED charging status indicator. The 'Talk' button on charging case uses two mics and beamforming tech to provide better voice clarity in noisy environments, as per the company. The Nothing Ear 3 is priced at USD 179 (around INR 15,700). The India price has yet to be revealed, however as per a report by The Hindu, it will be sold at INR 25,800. Pre-orders begin today and sale on September 25, 2025. Samsung XR Headset ‘Project Moohan’, Samsung Galaxy G Fold Tri-Fold Phone Launch Expected on October 21, 2025; Check Leaked Details of Upcoming Samsung Devices.

Nothing Ear 3 Earbuds Launched Globally, Starts at USD 179

