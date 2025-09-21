Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale will start on September 22, 2025. Samsung India shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 21, 2025, and said, "Get ready, tomorrow you can dive into the world of AI-powered festivity with Samsung Fab Grab Fest. Get your life a smart AI upgrade and get yourself exclusive deals that make your celebrations joyful and futuristic." The sale will bring offers and discounts across a wide range of Samsung smartphones and home appliances, along with reduced GST rates. Interested customers can look forward for deals on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy Tab S10, and Galaxy A35 5G. Offers will also be available on appliances like the 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV, 653L Convertible 5-in-1 Side by Side Refrigerator, and the 9.0 kg Front Load Washing Machine with AI Ecobubble & Hygiene Steam. Registrations are now open to be among the first to grab exclusive festive AI deals from Samsung. Samsung One UI 8 Official Rollout Begins With Several New Features; Check Eligible Devices Names.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale

One day to go! Get ready, tomorrow you can dive into the world of AI-powered festivity with Samsung Fab Grab Fest. Get your life a smart AI upgrade and get yourself exclusive deals that make your celebrations joyful and futuristic. Know more: https://t.co/MmavDqorDf#FabGrabFest… pic.twitter.com/WWTw9tVI89 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 21, 2025

