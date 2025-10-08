New Delhi, October 8: OnePlus may soon launch its next smartphone, the OnePlus 15T in China. It is expected to follow the OnePlus 13T that debuted in China in April. While the company has not officially confirmed the device, leaks and early reports have hinted at some of its key specifications and design updates. The upcoming smartphone might maintain the compact design with improvements in performance and user experience.

The smartphone is expected to feature a Snapdragon processor. It could include a customisable multi-function button. As per a report of Gadgets360, the OnePlus 15T may launch in India under the name of OnePlus 15s, which is said to be the successor of the OnePlus 13s. Moto G35 5G New Variant Available in India With 8GB RAM on Sale; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The OnePlus 15T is expected to succeed the OnePlus 13T in China. The OnePlus 15T is expected to be launched in China around March or April of 2026. The current OnePlus 13T comes with a 6.32-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition processor, and it also features a 50MP wide-angle camera. It comes with a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

OnePlus 15T Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a sleek design with a metal middle frame and a minimalist camera module. The smartphone could include a 6.3-inch flat AMOLED display. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. UK Phone Theft Bust: Know How One Stolen iPhone Helped Police To Uncover Smuggling up to 40,000 Stolen Phones From UK to China.

As per multiple reports, it is expected to come with a 50MP or higher primary sensor, possibly with enhanced optical zoom capabilities, along with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. The device will likely be equipped with a higher battery when compared to the OnePlus 13T. It may support fast charging through 100W or 120W SuperVOOC technology.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadgets360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

