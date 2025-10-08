New Delhi, October 8: A single stolen iPhone has reportedly led United Kingdom (UK) police to uncover one of the country’s largest mobile phone theft networks. The UK’s Metropolitan Police, after extensive investigations and multiple raids, have dismantled a major ring responsible for smuggling thousands of stolen phones from the UK to China. The operation is being described as the UK’s biggest-ever crackdown on mobile phone theft, exposing the scale of organised crime in the sector.

As per a report of BBC, a man’s effort to recover his stolen iPhone has led to one of the biggest police crackdowns targeting mobile phone theft in the UK. Police have reportedly taken down an international gang suspected of smuggling around 40,000 stolen mobile phones from the UK to China over the past year. Chinese Man Who Sold Kidney in 2011 To Buy iPhone 4 and iPad 2 Now Lives on Dialysis After Illegal Surgery Left Him Permanently Disabled.

Authorities believe the group may have been responsible for nearly half of all phones stolen in London, one of the main hotspots for mobile thefts in the UK. The Metropolitan Police describe the operation as the largest-ever crackdown on phone theft in the country. During the investigation, 18 suspects were arrested, and more than 2,000 stolen devices were recovered, which highlights the scale of organised crime behind mobile phone theft.

The number of mobile phones stolen in London has reportedly tripled over the past four years, rising from 28,609 in 2020 to 80,588 in 2024. Authorities say that three-quarters of all phones stolen in the UK are now taken from London. Policing Minister Sarah Jones said, “We're hearing that some criminals are stopping dealing drugs and moving on to the phone business because it's more lucrative." iPhone Export From India: Apple Registers Exports Worth Over INR 88,500 Crore for Its iPhones From April to September in Current Financial Year.

How a Tracked iPhone Led Police to a Major Stolen Phone Shipment?

The investigation reportedly began when a victim tracked a stolen phone last year. The victim had "electronically tracked" the stolen iPhone, using the Find My feature, to a warehouse near Heathrow Airport. Detective Inspector Mark Gavin said, "It was actually on Christmas Eve, and a victim electronically tracked their stolen iPhone to a warehouse near Heathrow Airport." Security staff reportedly assisted and found the phone in a box among the other 894 phones. Officers discovered that nearly all the phones had been stolen, and in this case, were being shipped to Hong Kong.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).