Motorola recently launched an 8GB RAM variant of its Moto G35 5G in India. The new smartphone is priced higher than the 4GB RAM variant, which is available at INR 8,999. The 8GB variant was introduced at INR 11,999 but is available for INR 10,999 after applying discounts and offers. The Moto G35 5G comes in Guava Red, Graystone, Hot Coral, Juniper, Leaf Green, and Midnight Black shades. The smartphone features the same 6.72-inch Full HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 50MP + 8MP dual rear cameras, a 16MP selfie camera, and runs on a UniSoC T760 processor. Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launch Today in India, Likely To Feature Snapdragon Processor; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Moto G35 5G Now Available With 8GB RAM at INR 10,999

Unleash blazing speed with the all-new moto g35 5G. Powered by India’s fastest 5G, a 120Hz FHD+ display, and a 50MP Quad Pixel camera — built for those who move fast. Now available in 8+128GB at just ₹10,999. Buy now on Flipkart and leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 8, 2025

