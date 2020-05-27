OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones Will Support Fortnite at 90 Frames per Second

OnePlus 8 Series (Photo Credits: OnePlus India Twitter)

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Epic Games where OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro devices will be capable of running Fortnite at 90 frames per second. The company said it worked with Epic Games for months to deliver the high frame rate Fortnite gameplay experience on the OnePlus 8 series phones. OnePlus India Announces Domin8 Engagement Initiative in the Form of PUBG Mobile Tournament.

"The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can't match," Pete Lau, Founder amd CEO, OnePlus, said in a statement.

The phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor has the power capabilities, and the display panel's 90Hz refresh rate allows for the higher frame rate. OnePlus users with the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro can play Fortnite at a maximum of 60 FPS, the previous highest performance for the mobile game. OnePlus 8 Series 5G will be available for sale in India on May 29 on Amazon.in, oneplus.in and select OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.