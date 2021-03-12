OnePlus 9 Series has been confirmed to be launched in India on March 23, 2021. OnePlus 9 Series could comprise of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. Ahead of the launch, the company has started teasing the OnePlus 9 Series on its official Twitter and other social media channels. A couple of days ago, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed on Twitter that the OnePlus 9 Series will come with a Sony IMX766 sensor. Now, a leak suggests that the top-end variant of the OnePlus 9 Series has been listed on Geekbench. In addition to this, live and wallpapers of the OnePlus 9 Series have been leaked online. OnePlus 9 Series Confirmed To Feature 50MP Sony IMX766 Camera.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: Voice)

As per the images revealed by WinFuture, the OnePlus 9 Pro can be seen in Black, Silver and Green shades. At the back, it sports a Hasselblad branded camera system comprising four sensors. OnePlus 9 device could be offered in Black, Blue and Purple colours with a triple rear camera setup. It is likely to feature a 6.5-inch flat display with slim bezels.

OnePlus 9 Series (Photo Credits: WinFuture)

Moreover, the OnePlus phone has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench listing with a model number 'OnePlus LE2115'. The listing reveals a 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 SoC and the device is said to be an OnePlus 9 Pro. A new report has also said unveiled static and live wallpapers that will be present in the OnePlus 9 Series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).