OnePlus 9 Series have been confirmed to launch in India on March 23, 2021. OnePlus 9 Series could comprise of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. The company has now started teasing the key specifications of the OnePlus 9 Series ahead of the launch. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed on his Twitter that the OnePlus 9 flagship Series will carry a Sony IMX766 camera sensor. The Sony IMX766 sensor is also seen on the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ handset that houses a 50MP primary lens. This hints that the OnePlus 9 Series will also come with a 50MP main shooter. OnePlus 9 Flagship Series To Come With a Charger Inside the Box: Report.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: Voice)

According to a report, the Sony IMX766 sensor will also accompany the ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX789 sensor.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: IANS OA)

Here is part of the secret behind our stunning ultra-wide camera. You’ll find out a lot more on March 23, but if you’re eager to see more before then, I might have a surprise for you later this week… pic.twitter.com/s1GFO1bn8s — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 9, 2021

As per the leaked specifications, the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main lens, a 50MP snapper, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x zoom and a 2MP depth sensor. OnePlus has announced a three-year partnership with 'Hasselblad' to provide a next-level camera experience to its customers.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Ben Geskin)

With this partnership, OnePlus will reportedly invest $150 million to co-develop the camera system on the OnePlus 9 Series and upcoming OnePlus Phones. This development will include colour tuning and sensor calibration, extending to more dimensions in future. The OnePlus 9 Series is said to come with a Hasselblad Pro Mode that will provide controls to users to fine-tune their clicked photographs, adjust ISO focus, exposure times, white balance and more.

