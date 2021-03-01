OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its OnePlus 9 series soon. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 9 Pro phone's alleged screenshots have surfaced online and it has tipped the device's key specifications. A Greek website 'TechManiacs' has revealed a screenshot of the 'About Phone' section and claims it to be of OnePlus 9 Pro. In addition to this, other screenshots shared by the website revealed the key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro handset. OnePlus 9 Pro To Support 45W Wireless Charging: Report.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Tech Maniacs)

As per the leaked specifications, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display with a resolution of 3120x1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP camera, a 50MP shooter, an 8MP lens and a 2MP shooter. The screenshots also reveal that the phone will run on the Android 11 operating system and might be able to record 8K video and 4K videos at 120fps. Moreover, screenshots of the camera reveal a redesigned UI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).