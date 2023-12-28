New Delhi, December 28: OnePlus Buds 3 is set to make a splash in the tech world with its upcoming launch in China. As anticipation builds, OnePlus has lifted the cover on the design of its latest earbuds, setting the stage for what can be expected as an addition to the world of wireless audio. With a release date set for January 4, tech enthusiasts and audiophiles are eager to see what the OnePlus Buds 3 will bring to the table.

As per a report of Timesnow, the OnePlus Buds 3 is expected to arrive with a fresh look that takes cues from its predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The new earphones is expected to come in two sleek colours: Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey, offering a touch of style to the user's audio experience. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Likely To Be Launched During MWC 2024: From Specifications to Features and Expected Price, Know Everything About Xiaomi’s Flagship Smartphones.

OnePlus Buds 3 Release Date in China:

As per multiple reports, on January 4, the OnePlus Buds 3 will officially be unveiled. Set to launch at 2:30 pm local time in China, which corresponds to 12 pm IST, the event is highly anticipated by OnePlus fans around the globe.

OnePlus Buds 3 Design:

As per multiple reports, the OnePlus Buds 3 is said to share similarities with the older flagship model, featuring a semi-in-ear style that combines a glossy stem with matte silicone ear tips. This design choice might provide comfort and stability for users during extended listening sessions. The charging case might retain a squarish shape, consistent with the brand's signature look. OnePlus Ace 3 Aka ‘OnePlus 12R’ Launch on January 4 in China: Check Expected Specifications, Price and Other Details.

OnePlus Buds 3 Specifications:

OnePlus Buds 3 is rumoured to offer a substantial battery life of up to 33 hours. Additionally, the earbuds are expected to support 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.3, and Google Fast Pair for seamless connectivity. An IP55 rating is anticipated, suggesting that the buds will be resistant to dust and splashes, making them suitable for various environments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2023 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).