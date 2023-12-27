New Delhi, December 27: Xiaomi 14 series, including Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, was introduced in China on October 26 with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Xiaomi unveiled these devices during the Beijing Launch Event, offering premium specifications and pro-level performance. After its China launch, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are expected to launch globally, including in India, with similar specifications.

Xiaomi 14 series reportedly received an overwhelming response in China after its October launch. The devices are also among the most anticipated smartphones in India. Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are the successors of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. According to the reports, the Xiaomi 14 has been spotted being listed on websites like Indian BIS and IMDA, confirming its launch early in 2024. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor: Check Specifications, Price and Expected India Launch Date.

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications in India (Expected):

Xiaomi 14 was introduced in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.3-inch 120Hz display with 1.5k resolution and 3,000nits of brightness, a 4,610mAh battery, and 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 14 Pro was introduced with the same processor, a 6.7-inch 'All Around Liquid' WQHD+ display with 3,000nits brightness, a 4,880mAh battery, a 120W HyperCharge, and 50W wireless charging support. Both the devices were launched with a maximum of 16GB and 1TB storage options.

According to the reports, Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will likely be launched during the Mobile World Congress 2024, starting on February 26 till February 29, 2024. Some reports said the Xiaomi 14 series will be unveiled a day before the MWC 2024 event. Xiaomi's flagship smartphone might be unveiled on February 25, 2024 but it is not confirmed yet. As per a report from Gizmochina, Xiaomi may skip the Xiaomi 14 Pro during the global launch and only introduce the base variant. The device is expected to have the same features as the Chinese variant. OnePlus Ace 3 Aka ‘OnePlus 12R’ Launch on January 4 in China: Check Expected Specifications, Price and Other Details.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro Price In India (Expected)

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro Prices in India are expected to be similar to the Chinese variants in terms of design and performance. In China, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 14 base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 48,151) and the top variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage was launched at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,192). The Xiaomi 14 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB was launched at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,192), and the top model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage was launched at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 72,211). The reports said the device may follow the same price structure if launched in India.

