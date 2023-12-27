Mumbai, December 27: OnePlus has reportedly confirmed the launch of its OnePlus Ace 3 in China on January 4, 2024. The device will be launched for Indian market rebranded as the OnePlus 12R on January 23, 2024. The base variant of OnePlus 12R or OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or 3 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, and OxygenOS 14 based on the latest Android 14.

According to the report by India Today, the OnePlus Ace 3 will be launched globally on January 23 and rebranded as OnePlus 12R. The Chinese smartphone maker already launched its OnePlus 12 model powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in China on December 5. Now, the OnePlus Ace 3 will likely launch in the country with the same processor or second-generation processor. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched in China: From Specifications, Camera To Design and Price, Know Everything Here.

OnePlus 12R Leaked Specifications and Features:

OnePlus 12 was launched in China with a powerful 6.82-inch AMOLED LTPO display, a Sony LYT-808 camera with OIS, 24GB RAM, and 1TB of storage. The device was introduced in China at CNY 5,799 (about Rs 69,775). According to the report by India Today, the details about the upcoming OnePlus 12R have been leaked online.

The report mentioned that the price of the OnePlus Ace 3, aka OnePlus 12R, is expected to launch with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch curved OLED display powered by the latest LTPO 4.0 tech, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 256GB storage. Additionally, the device is expected to be launched with a 50MP camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, a massive 5,500mAh battery, 100W fast-charging support and three colour options: Cool Blue, Gold, and Gray. The device is expected to sport a 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 16MP front camera. POCO X6 Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check the Expected Price and Specifications Ahead of Launch.

The report mentioned a tipster, Yogesh Brar, claiming the smartphone's price to be between Rs 40,000 and Rs 42,000. The report compared the cost of the OnePlus 12R with the previous model, the OnePlus 11R, which was announced at Rs 39,999. However, the report said the price may change with time, considering the rising costs. OnePlus has reportedly told the official launch of its OnePlus Ace 3 on China websites. The OnePlus 12R, however, is confirmed to be launched in India on January 23, 2024.

