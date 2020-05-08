OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Earphones First Sale on May 10 Via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds (Photo Credits: Amazon)

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to start an early access sale for its newly launched Bullets Wireless Z earphones. The company introduced the earphones in the country last month alongside its OnePlus 8 flagship series at Rs 1,999. The company has officially announced the sale for the earphones. However, the tipster - Ishan Agarwal also tipped that the same. The OnePlus Bullets wireless Z will be made available for early access sale on Amazon as well as on official OnePlus site on May 10. The interested customers can get their hands on the earphones starting at 12 am IST on May 10, 2020. Oppo to Gradually Resume Production at Greater Noida Manufacturing Facility From May 8.

The earphones will also be available for sale on Flipkart.com as well as other offline platforms from May 11th from 12 am IST. If retailed online via Flipkart, it will be the first time an OnePlus product will be listed on this platform. Previously, the company has limited the sale of its products exclusively to Amazon only.

It's the sound of a new relationship! We are pleased to announce that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be available on @Flipkart starting from the 11th of May, 12AM IST onwards! Know more: https://t.co/l4rhLasN4W pic.twitter.com/OM8AN8IfxT — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 8, 2020

The recently launched OnePlus Bullets Z Wireless is the latest budget offering from the brand with a similar design to the previous Bullets earphones sporting a flexible neckband. It gets buttons for controlling volume, receiving or disconnecting calls, skip tracks, etc.

Packed with a 9.2mm dynamic driver and super bass tone, the OnePlus Bullets Z earphones offers battery life up to 20 hours of battery life. The company also claims that it supports Warp Charging technology. It can also offer 10 hours of usage on a 10-minute charge.

The main highlights of the earphones are Quick Switch, Quick Pair, Magnetic Control, 110ms Low Latency Mode, USB Type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, IP55 certification and much more. The earphones will be offered in four shades - Black, Blue, Mint, and Oat colour options.