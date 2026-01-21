Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: OnePlus has officially dismissed reports suggesting the closure of its operations in India, labelling the claims as "false" and "unverified". In a statement released on January 21 (Wednesday), the company reiterated that its business functions in the country remain unaffected and are proceeding as usual. The clarification follows a wave of social media speculation regarding the brand’s potential exit from the Indian market.

Robin Liu, the CEO of OnePlus India, addressed the misinformation directly through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the company is operating normally. He said, "I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle." OnePlus Being Dismantled? Report Claims Smartphone Pioneer Facing Shutdown As OPPO Consolidates Sub-Brands.

OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Denies Company Shutdown Rumours

I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle. pic.twitter.com/eAGA7iy3Xs — Robin Liu (@RobinLiuOnePlus) January 21, 2026

OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu further urged customers, partners, and stakeholders to rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information. The company emphasised that all stakeholders should verify details from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims that could cause unnecessary concern.

OnePlus and Oppo Integration Strategies

The recent clarification comes at a time of significant strategic shifts within the global smartphone industry. While OnePlus was founded in 2013 as an independent entity, it has historically maintained deep ties with OPPO through shared supply chains and investors under the BBK Electronics umbrella. This relationship became explicit in 2021 when OnePlus integrated its research and development (R&D) and manufacturing operations with OPPO to leverage better scale and cost efficiencies.

In India, OnePlus now effectively functions as a specialised brand within the broader OPPO ecosystem. This integration allows both brands to navigate a highly competitive market where demand growth has started to moderate. Despite the operational merger, OnePlus continues to position itself as a distinct premium brand for its loyal "Never Settle" community, focusing on high-performance hardware and refined software experiences.

Smartphone Market Consolidation Trends

A similar consolidation trend is currently visible with other brands in the sector, such as Realme. Originally incubated within OPPO before being spun off in 2018, Realme has also begun realigning its operations with its former parent company. These moves are part of a broader industry effort to tighten portfolio control and achieve better resource management as manufacturers face rising production costs and intensified competition from global rivals. OnePlus Open 2 Global Launch Cancelled, OnePlus 15s India Launch Reportedly Cancelled; Check Details, Reasons.

The Indian smartphone market remains one of the largest and most critical regions for these brands. As companies seek to streamline their structures, periodic speculation regarding brand focus and restructuring has become more common. However, the official stance from OnePlus confirms that its physical presence, service commitments, and retail operations in India remain a core priority for the company moving forward into 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Robin Liu X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).