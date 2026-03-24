Mumbai, March 24: OnePlus India Chief Executive Robin Liu has stepped down from his position following a tenure that began in 2018. The resignation comes as the company undergoes a significant restructuring of its global business operations. Liu is currently serving his notice period and is expected to officially depart on March 31, having already relocated to China.

The leadership change occurs at a critical juncture for the smartphone manufacturer, which is reportedly consolidating resources within the Oppo group to address rising component costs and supply chain constraints. Industry sources indicate that the restructuring aims to accelerate product development and improve operational efficiency across sub-brands. Shantanu Narayen to Step Down as Adobe CEO After 18 Years, Satya Nadella Calls His Tenure ‘Legendary’/

Impact of OnePlus CEO Robin Liu’s Leadership and Turnaround

Liu is credited with stabilizing OnePlus India during a period of significant volatility. He assumed the CEO role when the brand faced potential exclusion from the Indian market due to strained relationships with offline retailers. His management of the brand’s recovery and subsequent market stabilization earned him considerable recognition within the mobile industry.

According to internal reports, the resignation followed changes in the corporate reporting hierarchy. Liu was reportedly asked to report to Realme CEO Sky Li, who has been elevated to oversee broader sub-brand operations for the Oppo group. Previously, both executives were considered peers managing their respective brands independently.

OnePlus India is currently pivoting back to an online-focused sales strategy to reduce overhead and protect profit margins. This shift follows a challenging fiscal period where the brand's market share in India fell from 3.9% in 2024 to 2.4% in 2025, representing a 38.8% decline. Salesforce Relying on AI Coding Tools To Handle Work, Stopped Hiring New Engineers in FY2026: CEO Marc Benioff.

The brand has faced increased competition in the premium segment from rivals such as Samsung and Vivo. By consolidating its retail presence, OnePlus aims to navigate a smartphone market currently defined by sharp price hikes and a need for leaner operations.

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