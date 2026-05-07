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OnePlus Nord CE 6 is a mid-range smartphone launched in India today along with OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. The new handset signals a significant shift in design language for the series, moving away from the pill-shaped camera aesthetic of its predecessor in favour of a modern, square-shaped camera island. This latest iteration is engineered to balance performance and durability, aimed at consumers seeking a high-endurance device that maintains the brand’s focus on fast and smooth software experiences.

The smartphone introduces several notable upgrades, including a heavily reinforced build that carries multiple industry-standard ratings for dust and water resistance. Beyond its physical design, the Nord CE 6 focuses on display quality and thermal management, incorporating a dedicated chip to enhance touch responsiveness and an expansive cooling system. These hardware improvements are complemented by the latest iteration of OnePlus's custom interface, designed to provide a more efficient and personalised user environment. iPhone 18 Pro Series: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Details Leaked.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Launched in India

Don't tell the competition what we're charging for this. #OnePlusNordCE6 pic.twitter.com/UnWod8xYw9 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 7, 2026

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness, and Crystal Guard protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device is equipped with a massive 8,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. For photography, it carries a dual rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel OmniVision primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens, while a 32-megapixel sensor is located on the front for selfies.

Durability is a key highlight, as the handset ships with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for protection against various environmental factors. It also features a 33,147 sq mm vapour chamber cooling solution to manage temperatures during intensive tasks. Software duties are handled by OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port, alongside support for multiple global satellite navigation systems. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Specifications, Expected Price in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India starts at INR 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, while the 256GB storage variant is priced at INR 32,999. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale starting May 8 at 12:00 PM IST via Amazon and the official OnePlus India online store. It will be available in three colour options: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black. Additionally, an instant discount of up to INR 2,000 is available for customers using HDFC Bank credit cards.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OnePlus). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).