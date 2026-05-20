OnePlus Nord 6 Gets Price Hike in India: Base Variant Now Costs INR 41,999, Check Details

OnePlus has increased the prices of its latest premium mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 6, in India by up to INR 5,000. The revised pricing is now reflected on both Amazon and the company’s official India website.

The development comes shortly after another price increase for the OnePlus 15R, which has reportedly become INR 7,000 costlier since its launch. Industry analysts say rising memory and component costs continue to impact smartphone pricing across segments. OnePlus 15R Price Increased Again in India; Check New Variant-Wise Prices, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord 6 New Price in India

The base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus Nord 6 is now priced at INR 41,999, up from its launch price of INR 38,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has received a steeper increase of INR 5,000 and now costs INR 46,999 instead of INR 41,999.

Variant Launch Price New Price

8GB + 256GB INR 38,999 INR 41,999

12GB + 256GB INR 41,999 INR 46,999

The updated pricing places the smartphone in direct competition with devices such as the POCO X8 Pro Max and iQOO 15R. OxygenOS 16 Update Issues: OnePlus Halts Rollout of Software Update Following Reports of Boot Loops and Device Instability.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 6 was launched with several flagship-level features aimed at the premium mid-range market.

Key Specifications

Specification OnePlus Nord 6 Display 6.79-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz, 3600 nits peak brightness, Crystal Guard Glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Battery 9,000mAh Charging 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 27W reverse wired Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP IP Rating IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K Software OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 Software Support 4 years Android updates + 6 years security updates Should You Still Buy the OnePlus Nord 6?

Despite the revised pricing, the OnePlus Nord 6 continues to offer strong specifications for users focused on performance and battery life.

The smartphone features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a large 9,000mAh battery and high-end durability certifications, including IP69K protection.

Its camera setup, while lacking a telephoto lens, is still capable of producing natural and accurate images. The device also delivers strong battery endurance, with usage reportedly lasting close to two days on a single charge.

However, buyers specifically looking for versatile zoom photography may consider alternatives in the same price range.

For users prioritising gaming performance, battery backup and long-term software support, the Nord 6 remains a competitive option despite the higher pricing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).