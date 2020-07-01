OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker finally revealed the official name of its upcoming affordable smartphone yesterday, and it will be called 'OnePlus Nord'. The smartphone's teaser is up on Amazon India website which hints that its launch is near. Recently the company also confirmed that its upcoming affordable handset will launch this month. As per Instagram stories put up on 'OnePlusLiteZThing' official handle, the pre-booking of OnePlus Nord will start today. The firm has put a countdown timer with a caption "Get Ready 24 Hours to Go" & "OnePlus Pre-order Drop". OnePlus' Affordable Smartphone Will be Called 'Nord'; OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders Teased Via Official Website.

OnePlus Nord Pre-booking (Photo Credits: OnePlus Z Lite Thing Instagram)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord is likely to sport a dual-camera module at the front featuring a 32MP main sensor & an 8MP wide-angle lens. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 chipset, the mobile phone could be offered with 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For clicking photographs, the handset might come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 16MP secondary lens & a 2MP snapper. The smartphone is likely to pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wrap charging facility. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus Nord will be priced under $500 (approximately Rs 37,800).

