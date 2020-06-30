The Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus has finally revealed the official name of its upcoming affordable smartphone. It will be neither called as OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite. The budget smartphone from OnePlus will be called OnePlus Nord. Yes! You read that right. After several rumours and speculations, the company has finally made it official that its upcoming affordable phone will be christened as Nord. OnePlus Nord Documentary to Be Released Today at 5.30 PM IST, Check Trailer.

OnePlus Nord Launching Soon in India (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

There were many speculations in the market regarding the name of OnePlus' affordable phone. Initially, it was rumoured to be called as OnePlus 8 Lite, and later on, OnePlus Z name started surfacing on the internet. Moreover, some reports also hinted that it would be named as Nord. Finally, the company has settled with this moniker - Nord.

There were many theories about the new OnePlus phone. Lite wasn’t quite right. Z wasn’t either. Meet Nord. OnePlus Nord.⁰⁰ #OnePlusNord #NewBeginnings — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 30, 2020

According to OnePlus, Nord will be a new product line altogether, which will be the company's affordable offering for the customers looking for a budget device. It will be OnePlus' first product under $500 price point for quite some time now. Moreover, OnePlus founder & CEO Pete Lau had previously confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone will be available initially in Europe and India. However, the select number of users in North America will get an opportunity to experience the new Nord handset via a limited beta program post-launch. OnePlus To Launch 3 New Affordable Smart TVs in India on July 2, 2020; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus Nord Pre-orders To Commence on July 1 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus also confirmed through its newly created Instagram account that 100 units of the OnePlus Nord will be available for pre-order at 9 am BST on July 1, 2020. The phone is likely to feature a 6.55-inch 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 48MP primary lens, and more. The company is likely to announce more details about the OnePlus Nord smartphone on July 10 in India.

