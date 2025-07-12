New Delhi, July 12: Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 has begun with massive discounts and exclusive offers for Prime members in India. The 72-hour shopping event, which began at midnight on July 12 will continue till 11:59 PM on July 14. The Prime Day sale 2025 is packed with unbeatable deals across various categories. From electronics and smartphones to fashion, kitchen appliances, and more, this year’s Prime Day comes with great savings. Amazon Prime members can also get extra benefits like bank offers and cashback through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Smartphone brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and more have joined the sale with attractive price drops on select models. In addition to mobile deals, there are discounts on laptops, smart TVs, and essential home products. Prime members will get 10% discount when they shop using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards, as well as SBI credit cards. The offer is also valid on EMI purchases made through ICICI and SBI credit cards. Additionally, those using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will receive 5% cashback along with an extra 5% instant discount during the sale. OnePlus Nord CE5 Sale Goes Live in India, Features MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex Chipset and 7,100mAh Battery; Check Price and Other Details.

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Smartphones

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the iPhone 15 is available at a reduced price of INR 57,249, including bank offers. It is powered by A16 Bionic chip and features a 48MP main camera. The iPhone 16e is powered by the newer A18 chip and comes with 6.1-inch display. The Apple iPhone 16e is listed at an effective price of INR 49,249.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G is now available at INR 48,650 during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. It features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is comes at INR 74,999. It includes 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a 200MP camera. Ai+ Pulse Sale Starts Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Other Details.

The OnePlus 13 is available at a discount price of INR 59,999 during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. It features 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 6,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 13s is also on offer for INR 54,998. It comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

