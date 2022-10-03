OnePlus India has officially launched the Nord Watch today in the country. The smartwatch is now available for sale via the OnePlus website, the OnePlus Store app and select OnePlus Experience Stores. The device will be sold tomorrow via Amazon India at 12 pm IST. Axis Bank card holders can avail a special discount of Rs 500 on the official OnePlus India website. From tomorrow, ICICI Bank cardholders will get an additional discount of Rs 500. OnePlus Nord Watch India Price Reportedly Leaked via Retail Box Images.

OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 368x448 pixels. It gets support for heart rate, stress monitoring, SpO2 and sleep tracking features. The Nord Watch comes powered by an SF32LB555V4O6 SoC and supports 105 sports modes. The smartwatch can also automatically track running and walking.

OnePlus Nord Watch is fuelled by a 230mAh battery and claimed to provide up to 10 days of battery life. It is compatible with Android smartphones and iPhones running on Android and iOS 11 and above. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus Nord Watch is priced at Rs 4,999. It will be offered in deep blue and midnight black colour options.

