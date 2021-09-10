OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant is reportedly planning to launch phones in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment in future, most probably next year. This piece of information has been shared by tipster Yogesh Brar. As per the tipster, OnePlus is looking to introduce smartphones in the sub-Rs 20K segment. Presently, all Nord phones are priced above Rs 20,000. OnePlus recently announced that it is merging its OxygenOS with ColorOS to improve efficiency and standardise software experience. Android 12 Based Oppo ColorOS 12 To Be Launched in China Soon.

According to the tipster, Oppo has always been linked to OnePlus one way or the other. OnePlus is looking for a change and sub Rs 20K phones are on the cards. These phones are likely to be launched as early as next quarter or Q2 2022. OnePlus solely focused on bringing the flagship devices every year.

Since last year, the Chinese phone maker has launched several affordable Nord devices such as Nord, Nord 2, Nord CE 5G. These devices give tough competition to brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and others. Currently, the sub Rs 20K segment is dominated by Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi and Samsung. Intending to launch budget phones under Rs 20,000, OnePlus might be looking to capture the budget phone segment.

