Mumbai, December 22: Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to launch in India in early 2026; however, the launch is not expected in January month like all the previous launches. The South Korean tech giant may introduce the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 flagship lineup in India around mid-February next year. Samsung is also expected to even delay the launch till early March, as per some reports.

As per a report by India TV, Samsung is expected to complete the launch before MCW (Mobile World Congress) in 2026. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series may offer improved AMOLED display, improved AI features and inclusion of both Snapdragon's flagship chipset and company's self-developed Exynos chipset. OPPO Reno 15 Series Launch Soon in India With AI Portrait Camera, Confirms Teaser; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series 5G; Everything to Know

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch globally around February 2026 and is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The upcoming flagship is tipped to deliver notable performance improvements alongside enhanced AI capabilities, positioning it as one of Samsung’s most advanced smartphones to date.

According to recent leaks, Samsung may equip the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a 5,000mAh battery supported by up to 60W wired fast charging. A tipster has also suggested that one variant could offer satellite connectivity, although this feature may be limited to select regions such as the US, with the required adapter sold separately. Apple iOS 26.2: Why Apple Is Forcing iPhone Users to Upgrade for Critical Security and Privacy Fixes.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a premium camera setup led by a 200MP primary sensor, complemented by multiple telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. Other anticipated features include up to 16GB of RAM, as much as 1TB of high-speed storage, a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display, and Android 16-based One UI 8. More official details are expected closer to launch.

