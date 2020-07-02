OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch new models of smart TVs today in the Indian market. OnePlus TV 2020 Series will comprise of three new affordable smart TVs that will take on rivals such as Xiaomi & Realme. The online launch event will commence at 7 pm IST, via OnePlus' official YouTube & Twitter Handle. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast by clicking on the below-embedded video. OnePlus TV 2020 Series: OnePlus' Affordable Smart TVs Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Three new TV models will be introduced today by the company i.e. a 32-inch, a 43-inch & a 55-inch. OnePlus CEO 'Pete Lau' unveiled that OnePlus TV 2020 Series will be launched with 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos technologies. The new OnePlus TVs are likely to come up with 4K resolution & will be offered with a burdenless design, thin bezels & will be slimmer than the display of OnePlus 8 smartphone.

Watch the launch of #SmarterTV and introduce yourself to a great viewing experience. https://t.co/tvFF1cUHWl — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 1, 2020

It is also rumoured that the firm might reveal the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord handset along with OnePlus TV 2020 models. More specifications will be unveiled at the OnePlus TV launch event today.

Tomorrow's launch event has some pleasant surprises and answers you've been keen to know. Tune in at 7PM to know all about the #SmarterTV. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 1, 2020

Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Smart 2020 TVs will be launched at a starting price below Rs 20,000. The 43-inch & the 55-inch models are likely to priced under Rs 30,000 & Rs 50,000 respectively.

