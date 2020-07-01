OnePlus is all set to launch three new Smart TVs in the Indian market tomorrow. The new TV lineup will be OnePlus' affordable range of Smart TVs intended to take on the rivals like Realme and Xiaomi. The company has also revealed that the upcoming television range will be offered in three different sizes, including 32-inch, 43-inch & 55-inch. The Smart TV range will get a starting price below Rs 20,000. The other two variants are likely to be priced under Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. OnePlus To Launch 3 New Affordable Smart TVs in India on July 2, 2020.

The company will be hosting a digital-only event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch event is scheduled for tomorrow, and it will commence at 7 pm IST. The event will be streamed online on its official YouTube channel and social media accounts.

It is also rumoured that the company might showcase the highly awaited OnePlus Nord smartphone alongside the OnePlus TV range. The new affordable smartphone range from OnePlus will take the Chinese smartphone maker back to its roots. The smartphone is expected to sport powerful speculations with an affordable price targetted at the customers looking for a budget device.

Watch the launch of #SmarterTV and introduce yourself to a great viewing experience. https://t.co/tvFF1cUHWl — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 1, 2020

Tomorrow's launch event has some pleasant surprises and answers you've been keen to know. Tune in at 7PM to know all about the #SmarterTV.

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 1, 2020

Coming back to Smart TVs, CEO Pete Lau has already revealed that the new OnePlus TVs will get Cinematic Display, 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine, Dolby Vision and a bezel-less design. It is important to note that the company has already initiated the pre-bookings of the OnePlus TV series in India. And, the customers pre-booking the TV will get 2 years extended warranty for free.

As a reminder, OnePlus entered into the television space with its OnePlus TV Q1 Series, which was launched in India last year. The premium offering from OnePlus gets a starting price of Rs 69,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 10:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).