New Delhi, March 24: Operant AI on Tuesday announced the launch of its AI infrastructure ecosystem partnership programme, aiming to strengthen security for large-scale AI systems as India pushes to become a global AI hub. The company said the new initiative focuses on embedding real-time security directly into the infrastructure that powers enterprise AI applications.

The move comes at a time when the use of AI agents, connected systems, and large-scale deployments is growing rapidly, creating new security challenges. Many organisations are now running advanced AI systems that can access sensitive data and external tools, often without adequate safeguards. OpenAI and Anthropic in High-Stakes Battle for Enterprise Dominance Through Private Equity Partnerships.

Operant AI’s platform is designed to address this gap by providing a real-time security layer that works while AI systems are actively processing data. India’s AI infrastructure is expanding quickly across both government and private sectors. Under the IndiaAI Mission, the government has already deployed tens of thousands of GPUs, with more capacity being added recently at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Overall, the country now has over 80,000 GPUs in operation, with major investments shaping the future of AI development.

At the same time, data centre companies such as ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, CtrlS, Sify Technologies, Nxtra by Airtel, and Princeton Digital Group are expanding their infrastructure to support AI workloads. Cloud and GPU providers like Yotta Data Services, NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies, and Neysa Networks are also building specialised platforms for AI computing. Operant AI said its new programme will help infrastructure providers offer not just computing power but also secure environments where AI models and agents can run safely. OpenAI To Double Workforce to 8,000 Employees by Late 2026: Report

Vrajesh Bhavsar, Co-founder and CEO of Operant AI, said the rapid growth of AI has outpaced traditional security measures. He noted that as Indian organisations adopt AI across sectors like finance, healthcare, and public services, securing systems at the point where they operate is becoming critical. He added that the company’s goal is to make AI systems more trustworthy and safe to deploy, ensuring that India’s fast-growing AI ecosystem remains secure as it scales.

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