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Airtel Business has introduced "Airtel Secure Workforce", a fully-managed and unified security solution based on Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA). The platform is designed specifically for enterprises managing hybrid workforces, aiming to protect users, devices, and data regardless of location. The launch comes as businesses in India face an increasing volume of sophisticated, AI-driven cyberattacks and must navigate the compliance requirements of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

Airtel Secure Workforce Features and Architecture

The new platform provides end-to-end protection by securing endpoints across networks, applications, and devices. Built on a ZTA framework, it replaces fragmented, multi-vendor security setups with a single, unified dashboard. This centralised view allows IT teams to monitor email, web traffic, and application usage while providing critical visibility into unsanctioned cloud and AI applications. Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Launched; Check Performance Upgrade, AI Features and Configuration.

Airtel claims the solution effectively addresses common industry challenges such as tool overload, alert fatigue, and the ongoing shortage of cybersecurity talent. By outsourcing security management to Airtel’s 24x7 expert vigilance team, enterprises can offload the operational burden of maintaining internal safeguards.

Enterprise Cost Optimisation and Compliance

One of the primary advantages highlighted by Airtel Business is the potential for significant financial efficiency. Enterprises adopting the Secure Workforce platform can expect up to 30% cost optimisation in their overall security spending. This is achieved by consolidating security services and leveraging Airtel’s extensive pan-India network infrastructure.

The platform also emphasises regulatory readiness, offering audit-grade logs and structured incident workflows. These features are essential for businesses striving to ensure full compliance with the DPDP Act, providing controlled data movement and comprehensive reporting capabilities.

Managed Security Services and Expert Vigilance

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, stated that enterprises are currently under "mounting pressure" to protect users from targeted, AI-powered attacks. He noted that the new offering combines connectivity with managed security to provide a robust defence. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

To support the rollout, the company has also launched the Secure Workforce Centre of Excellence. Hosted on Airtel Cloud, this live environment allows potential clients to experience and test the platform’s capabilities in a simulated setting before committing to a full-scale deployment across their organisation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Airtel India ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).