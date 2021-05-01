Oppo Mobile India launched the Oppo A53s smartphone in the Indian market last month on 27 April 2021. The 5G smartphone will now be made available for online sale tomorrow at 12 pm IST. Interested customers can get their hands on the device exclusively via Flipkart. The recently launched Oppo A53s is the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. Oppo A95 5G Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched.

Oppo A53s Smartphone

As far as prices as concerned, the base variant of the smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 14999. The bigger variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs Rs 16990. As part of the offer, the handset will be offered with a discount of Rs 1,250 on transactions made through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The retailer is also providing a 5 percent discount on the handset via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

The most affordable 5G phone with 6GB RAM is here. Presenting the new OPPO A53s 5G with features like Dual-SIM 5G, 5000mAh battery, and more starting from Rs.14,990. #OPPO5GPioneer Get 1 year extended warranty* & other exciting offers. Know more: https://t.co/drw7ZzzIFS pic.twitter.com/YYko64TeX8 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 27, 2021

In terms of specifications coma Oppo a53 S 5G smartphone sports a 6.5-inch display with HD Plus resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Diamensity 700 chipset. The processor is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 11 with colour OS 11.1 on the top.

For photography e the phone gets a triple camera setup up at the back which comprises 13MP primary sensor assisted by a 2 MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is an 8mp snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a massive 5000 MH battery with the support of 10W charging.

