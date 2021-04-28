Oppo has officially launched a new Oppo A95 5G smartphone in the Chinese market with a starting price of CNY 1999 which is around Rs 22,000. The handset is pretty much similar in specifications to the Oppo A19 Pro+ that was introduced in India earlier this year. The phonemaker is currently expecting pre-bookings for the phone in the home market. Oppo A53s 5G Smartphone Launched in India; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Oppo A95 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo A95 5G is now available for pre-booking in China at a starting price of 1,999 yuan, which is around Rs 22,000 on conversion. Some key features of Oppo A95 5G include MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with 8GB of RAM, Liquid Cooling technology, 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology and triple rear cameras.

Oppo A95 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

As far as prices are concerned, the Oppo A95 5G gets a starting price of CNY 1999 which is around Rs 22,000 for the 8GB of RAM + 128GB variant. The bigger 8GB of RAM + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,290, which is around Rs 26,000. In terms of specs, the phone gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The built-in storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Oppo A95 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For photography, the handset sports a triple rear camera which comprises of a 48MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is a 16MP with an f/2.4 aperture for video calls and selfies. It runs on the Android 11 based on Oppo's ColorOS. Oppo has incorporated a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging technology.

