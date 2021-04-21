Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched its Oppo Enco Buds in Thailand. Priced at THB 999 (approximately Rs 2,404), the new earbuds will be made available for sale in the country soon. Oppo has not announced the international availability of the Oppo Enco Buds yet. Oppo A74 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 17,990.

Oppo Enco Buds (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo Enco Buds come with 8mm dynamic drivers with a density of 100.6dB and a frequency response range of 20Hz-20KHz. The earbuds also sport a low latency gaming mode, a 40mAh battery inside of each earbud and a 400mAh battery inside of the charging case. Oppo claims that Enco Buds can deliver a total battery life of 24 hours.

Oppo Enco Buds (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The new earbuds get a noise cancellation feature, an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, automatic connections and intelligent call features. Oppo Enco Buds can be connected to mobile devices using Bluetooth 5.2 and has an operational range of 10 metres. Oppo's newest offering will be available in White and Blue shades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).