Oppo officially launched the Oppo A74 5G smartphone today in India. The handset has been listed on the Amazon India website and will go on sale on April 26, 2021 at 1 pm IST. The device will be offered in two colours - Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple. Key specifications of Oppo A74 5G include a 5,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 489 5G SoC and more. Oppo A74 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The handset features a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP Mono shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A74 5G is priced at Rs 17,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model.

