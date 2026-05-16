Oppo Find X9s Price Leaked Ahead of Official India Launch Next Week

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has officially confirmed the launch date for its next two premium flagship smartphones, the Oppo Find X9s and the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, in India. Ahead of the formal unveiling scheduled for next week, detailed pricing information and regional hardware configurations have leaked online.

According to prominent industry tipsters, the Oppo Find X9s is expected to debut with a starting price of INR 79,999 for the base model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the top-tier companion device, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, is tipped to carry a premium price tag of INR 1,59,999. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, OPPO Find X9s India Launch Set for May 21; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Oppo Find X9s Price Leaked

The leaked pricing structures position the upcoming devices directly within India's highly competitive super-premium smartphone segment. At the anticipated INR 79,999 price point, the standard Find X9s will compete directly against the Vivo X300 FE, whilst representing a slight price increase over the older standard Find X9 variant.

The flagship Oppo Find X9 Ultra, positioned at the top of the range, will face a direct market rival in the Vivo X300 Ultra. Oppo has locked in the official launch event for both premium handsets on May 21, with retail availability expected to span across major domestic e-commerce channels.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications

Leaked documentation indicates that the Indian variants of the Find X9s will remain completely identical to the international models released last month. The device features a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ OLED display panel that supports a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness rating of up to 1,800 nits.

Internal hardware consists of 12GB of high-speed LPDDR5x RAM paired with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The processing infrastructure is heavily optimised to manage intense graphical workloads and multi-application processing seamlessly within a sleek form factor.

For mobile photography enthusiasts, the smartphone incorporates a professional-grade Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera array. The system is composed of three distinct 50-megapixel sensors designed to deliver balanced colour calibration and advanced low-light performance alongside a 32-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. iPhone 18 Series Tipped To Feature In-House C2 Modem; Check Expected Price, Specifications.

The device is equipped with a substantial 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 80W wired fast charging capabilities. Additional hardware integrations include localized stereo speaker setups, Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity modules, and comprehensive IP68 and IP69 environmental protection ratings against dust and water ingress.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).