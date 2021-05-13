Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its upcoming Reno6 Series soon. A couple of days ago, we came across several specifications of the Oppo Reno6 Series. Now a tipster who goes by the name "Digital Chat Station' has revealed new specifications of the Reno6 Series on his Weibo account. As per the tipster, the Reno6 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset whereas the Reno6 Pro+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Oppo Reno6 Pro Likely To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC: Report.

Oppo Reno6 Pro (Photo Credits: TENAA)

Both handsets will feature a 6.55-inch curved FHD+ display and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC charging support. The Reno6 Pro is expected to flaunt a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The Reno6 Pro+ is likely to get a 50MP main shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro lens. Aty the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Oppo Reno6 Pro (Photo Credits: TENAA)

Previously leaked specifications include 5G support, Android 11 ColorOS UI. Apart from this, nothing has been known, we expect the company to tease the smartphones before their official launch.

