Austin, September 10: Oracle has continued its job cuts amid broader restructuring across various divisions. The latest round of Oracle layoffs has affected a smaller number of employees; however, they will be entitled to several benefits. These tech layoffs come after the US-based software giant reportedly cut thousands of jobs due to ongoing restructuring.

Recently, reports said that Oracle layoffs affected over 3,000 employees from health, customer support and other divisions extending beyond the cloud division. Now, the latest round focuses on 100 people in India and promises to offer them 15 days' salary every year of their completed service. Along with it, it said that the affected individuals would also receive medical insurance coverage for up to one year. Oracle Layoffs: US-Based Software Giant Lays Off Over 3,000 Employees Globally Amid Broader Restructuring, Say Reports.

Oracle Layoffs in India: Check Reason

US-based tech giant Oracle is reportedly laying off 100 more employees; however, this time, it targeted India. It is said that the Oracle layoffs would be a part of ongoing restructuring efforts by the company. Some reports highlighted that people were laid off amid Oracle's focus on AI implementation and efforts to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Initially, the reports said that 100 would be affected; however, the actual figure could be higher. It could be in several hundreds. Previously, Oracle stated that some positions would be redundant because of its efforts to streamline operations and make changes. The company has not yet issued any statement regarding the latest round of layoffs. Dell Layoffs: Tech Giant To Cut Jobs in China Amid Broader Restructuring as US Firms Scale Back in World’s 2nd Largest Economy.

Oracle Layoffs: Know What Employees Will Get

The 15 days' salary for every year they worked will be offered to the affected Oracle employees, along with one year of medical coverage. The tech giant will also consider those who worked for 15-20 years. A source reportedly said that the Oracle layoffs were part of a technology shift and the arrival of artificial intelligence. It said that the company announced layoffs due to cost cuts. Oracle has around 30,000 employees working in India.

