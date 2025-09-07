Austin, September 7: US-based software giant Oracle has begun laying off more people in its latest round. The new Oracle layoffs decision has impacted thousands of employees working in offices across multiple countries, including India, the United States, the Philippines, Canada and Europe. Oracle has implemented the latest round of layoffs as a part of its ongoing restructuring efforts and prioritising its business needs.

The Oracle layoffs have hit more than 3,000 employees, and this is an alarming sign in the industry, which has seen companies reduce their workforce in 2025. Tech layoffs this year have affected more than 84,000 employees from 194 companies. Meta, Microsoft, Dell, Intel, Google, Salesforce and various other companies have laid off people amid restructuring, saving costs or prioritising AI. Salesforce Layoffs: CEO Marc Benioff Reveals Company Laid Off Around 4,000 Employees Amid Implementation of AI at Workplace, Says ‘8 of the Most Exciting Months of My Career’

Oracle Layoffs: Know Who Got Affected by The Latest Round

As per reports, Oracle layoffs have extended beyond the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) teams. This time, the software giant has also announced job cuts of employees working in Oracle Health, Oracle Advanced Customer Service (ACS) and NSGBU (NetSuite Global Business Unit). The decision of layoffs was reportedly announced after the teams were called up for "Business Update" meetings.

In the Oracle Health division , which was previously called "Cerner", the company has eliminated consulting and care delivery roles. Reports said that 101 employees were laid off in Seattle, and the Oracle Advanced Customer Service team was laid off in the Philippines. In India, the layoffs by Oracle have affected technology and support employees who were fired this week. Games24x7 Layoffs: After MPL, My11Circle Parent Begins Job Cuts Following Government Ban on Real-Money Games.

Oracle has yet to confirm the claimed 3,000 layoffs globally. Oracle acquired Cerner for USD 28.3 billion in 2022 to focus on the health IT sector. However, reports have indicated that the latest Oracle layoffs round could be a part of cost pressure and restructuring efforts at a broader level within the organisation.

