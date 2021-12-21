The Japanese tech giant Panasonic has launched a new Toughbook S1 rugged tablet in the Indian market. The tablet is priced in India at Rs 98,000 and will be available via distributors and system integrators. The tablet gets an Android 10 (Enterprise edition) out of the box that is claimed to enhance application safety, reliability, and management for businesses. It also features a barcode reader, NFC, and a compact build.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet (Photo Credits: Panasonic)

As for specs, the Panasonic Toughbook S1 sports a 7-inch IPS LCD display with a WXGA resolution of 800x1200 pixels. The company claims that the tablet is drop-resistant around 1.5 metres. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Toughbook S1 comes equipped with a 13MP primary lens along with a 5MP selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with the Android Enterprise version out of the box. The tablet has a provision to employ two batteries - 3,200mAh and 5,580mAh. The former is said to last for 8 hours while the latter is claimed to deliver 14 hours of battery life. For connectivity, the rugged tablet gets 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and one port replicator.

