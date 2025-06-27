New Delhi, June 27: Panasonic layoffs are expected in India as the company restructures its operations to exit from certain product segments. Panasonic is reportedly planning a major shift in its India strategy and is likely to exit the refrigerator and washing machine segments. The development hints at the downsizing of the company’s consumer electronics business in the country.

The Panasonic job cuts in India may affect employees linked to the company’s business related to the refrigerator and washing machine segments. As per a report of The Economic Times, Panasonic Holdings is exiting its consumer electronics operations in India. The company has reportedly decided to stop producing of certain products like refrigerators and washing machines, which have not been profitable for them. Despite being a well-known Japanese electronics brand, Panasonic is struggling to capture a significant share of the market in these categories in India. Microsoft Layoffs Coming? Satya Nadella-Run Company Likely To Lay Off Employees From Xbox Gaming Division in New Round of Job Cuts Next Week.

Panasonic is also closing down the production line for these products at its factory located in Jhajjar, Haryana. At present, this facility is reportedly functioning as a contract manufacturer for other brands. Reports suggest that the Indian division of Panasonic is currently assessing how many employees will be affected by the restructuring process. Company executives have indicated that the number of layoffs is expected to be in the "high double digits." Panasonic is also looking to relocate some of its workforce, including those working at the factory, likely to other roles within the company. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 62,000 Jobs Cut As Microsoft, Intel, Meta, Google, Amazon Lead Global Workforce Reductions Amid AI and Automation Boom, Say Reports.

A spokesperson for Panasonic India has reportedly confirmed the company's decision to stop producing washing machines and refrigerators. Instead, the company is shifting its focus towards residential and commercial air conditioning units, as well as televisions. The spokesperson mentioned that Panasonic is restructuring its operations in India to concentrate on growth areas that are more aligned with future trends. These areas include home automation, B2B solutions, electrical products, and energy solutions.

