Bengaluru, December 2: Share.Market, a PhonePe product, on Monday, announced the launch of Sheets -- an industry-first in the discount broking landscape -- designed to empower market participants and elevate their trading experience.

Available on the web platform trade.share.market, Sheets helps traders by importing market data directly into a spreadsheet and creating their own trading models and strategies seamlessly. Share.Market has redefined the industry with the groundbreaking launch of Sheets, becoming the only discount broker in the country to offer this innovative feature. This cutting-edge tool empowers market participants with the infrastructure they need to harness their own intelligence and uncover actionable market insights. Razorpay Joins MHA, I4C To Boost Cyber Security Around Digital Payments Ecosystem in India.

Traders and investors, with limited or no programming background, manually manage and analyze hundreds of stocks to match specific strategies and criteria which is time-consuming and cumbersome. Sheets addresses this challenge and enables the trader community to build option strategies, create buy and sell signals and analyse trends effectively on a real-time basis.

“Share.Market constantly strives to elevate the broking experience for market participants and empower them with intelligent infrastructure to make informed decisions. Sheets is a one-of-a-kind tool in the discount broking ecosystem, that will automate the process of keeping track of multiple stocks without the need for human intervention,” said Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Market.

“This will allow traders to quickly make investment strategies and reduce the risk of errors. These tools enable the precise identification of market signals, trends, and momentum shifts. With these powerful new features, Share.Market is helping traders and investors optimize their strategies, allowing them to focus on what truly matters -- making smart, informed market decisions,” he added.

Sheets enable easy management and creation of stock watchlists. Traders can create custom watchlists tailored to their specific requirements. The feature allows importing of existing watchlists which will be automatically updated with real-time price and percentage changes. With this, traders can stay on top of their favourite stocks without the hassle of manual tracking.

It also comes with a real-time option chain data feature, which can help traders track market movements on the go without missing out on critical information. Traders will have access to real-time option chain data which will enable them to create complex option strategies like iron condors, and straddles among others. Users can utilise sheets to create custom entry and exit signals using the real-time option chain data which updates every second.

To further empower traders, Sheets will allow traders to use price arrays to construct and test strategies seamlessly. For example, by combining historical data and short- and long-term moving averages with live data subscriptions, traders can build crossover signals in a dynamic price array. This will enable them to make informed investment decisions.

In the upcoming quarters, Sheets will introduce advanced features to enhance its capabilities for both -- emerging and experienced traders. These would include Custom Strategy Builder allowing traders to predict profit and loss, determine breakeven points, and view live charts. Traders will also gain access to pre-built strategies, such as condors, spreads, and ladders, amongst others, which can be easily integrated into their existing templates and plan their investment moves. UPI Transactions Reach Record High 16.58 Billion Mark and Value of INR 23.40 Lakh Crore, Likely To Touch 25 Billion a Month in 2025.

Share.Market has achieved remarkable growth over the past year with a lifetime customer base of 2.5 million and over 2 million monthly active mutual funds SIP transactions. By August 2024, it crossed 2 Lakh active investors, positioning itself as the 21st largest broking platform in India. To encourage new investors to start their investment journey as well as attract experienced investors to trade with Share.Market, the platform is extending its offer of Zero brokerage till March 31, 2025.

