Poco X3 NFC smartphone is all set to be launched globally. The company has been teasing the handset on the official Poco Global Twitter handle. The online launch event will take place on September 7, 2020, at 5 pm IST. The former sub-brand of Xiaomi released three mysterious images on its Twitter revealing key specifications of the upcoming Poco X3 NFC. Poco M2 Pro Next Online Sale Today via Flipkart at 12PM IST; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The first image revealed on Twitter hints that the phone is likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The third image suggests that there might be two models in the Poco X3 NFC. According to the reports, the upcoming device is likely to be priced at $299 (approximately Rs 21,988).

🚀 Exactly The XXX You Need 🚀#POCOX3 NFC = ANTUTU score over 300K = THE smartphone with #ExactlyWhatYouNeed Don't miss the launch event on September 7th, 20:00 (GMT+8). pic.twitter.com/WGyUXdusnf — POCO (@POCOGlobal) September 3, 2020

A listing of AliExpress revealed that Poco's upcoming device will pack a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Coming to the camera department, the Poco X3 NFC is likely to sport a quad rear camera module with a 64MP main snapper & a 20MP selfie camera. More specifications of Poco X3 NFC will be revealed during its launch event.

