Poco India launched its second smartphone Poco M2 Pro in the country earlier this month. The smartphone is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the entry-level 4GB + 64GB variant. The smartphone is slated to go on next online sale today via Flipkart. The interested customers can head to an e-commerce site at 12 pm IST for online sale. However, the company hasn't announced if all the variants will be made available during the sale. The smartphone comes in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB & 6GB + 128GB. Poco M2 Pro Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Offers.

Talking about the prices, the 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 13,999 while the mid variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will retail at Rs 14,999. Interestingly, the top-end version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. The phone comes in three shades - Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and Two Shades of Black.

Many offers to choose from. Which one will you opt for? Not sure yet? Head to https://t.co/oJG2yPgziO now and let us know.#POCOM2Pro #FeelTheSurge pic.twitter.com/RzlLlJaC73 — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 29, 2020

As far as the specifications are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a small punch-hole cutout housing a 16MP front camera. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Poco M2 Pro India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The octa-core chipset is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. Poco's second smartphone runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10, and it also uses Poco Launcher 2.0 on top.

Poco M2 Pro Launched in India (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

For photos, there's a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary shooter accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The remaining two sensors are 2MP depth sensor and macro camera. The phone is backed by a massive 5020 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging technology. Additionally, the smartphone gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power key for biometric verification.

