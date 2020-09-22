Poco India officially launched the Poco X3 smartphone in the Indian market. The device is introduced as a successor to the Poco X2 phone that was launched in India in February this year. The all-new Poco X3 is slightly a tweaked version of the Poco X3 NFC that was introduced in Europe earlier this month. Poco X3 will go on the first sale in India on September 29, 2020, at 12 noon via Flipkart. Poco X3 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Poco’s Launch Event.

In terms of specifications, the Poco X3 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ cinematic display with a 120Hz refresh rate & a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU. Poco's new handset will be offered with up to 8GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage.

Sticking to providing a top notch quality experience, the #POCOX3 comes with a IP 53 splash-proof rating, @corninggorilla Glass 5, in-box case and screen protector & #POCO clean experience. #SmoothAF pic.twitter.com/RX0ho5bX10 — POCO India #POCOX3 (@IndiaPOCO) September 22, 2020

Poco X3 is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger in the box. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Poco X3 Launched In India (Photo Credits: Poco India)

Coming to the camera, Poco's new smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP primary lens with SonyIMX682 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 2MP depth camera & a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 20MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Poco X3 Launched In India (Photo Credits: Poco India)

The smartphone comes in two stunning colours - Shadow Gray & Cobalt Blue and will be offered in three variants - 6GB & 64GB, 6GB & 128GB, 8GB & 128GB. Coming to the pricing, Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the base variant and Rs 19,999 for the top variant. The mid variant with 6GB & 128GB configuration gets a price tag of Rs 18,499.

