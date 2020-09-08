Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Poco X3 NFC smartphone globally. The smartphone will go on sale from September 8. There is no information about the India launch. Poco X3 is launched as the successor to the Poco X2 that was launched in February this year. Key highlights of the handset are Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, a 64MP quad rear camera system, a 5160mAh battery & more. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

In terms of specifications, the phone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the smartphone flaunts a quad rear camera module featuring a 64MP main lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor.

Poco X3 NFC (Photo Credits: Ali Express)

At the front, there is a 20MP shooter for clicking selfies & attending video calls. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU.

Poco X3 comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Connecitivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Poco X3 NFC is priced at EUR 229 (approximately Rs 19,861) for 6GB & 64GB whereas the 6GB & 128GB model costs Rs EUR 269 (approximately Rs 23,330).

