Poco, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi will officially launch the Poco X3 handset today in the Indian market. The company recently launched the Poco X3 NFC handset in Europe & the Indian variant is likely to be called as Poco X3. The upcoming phone is expected to be a tweaked model of Poco X3 NFC. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Poco India's official YouTube & social media handles. Interested users can watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco X3 NFC Smartphone with Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Poco X3 handset is likely to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, the smartphone might be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

Poco X3 India Launch
Poco X3 India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For optics, the smartphone will sport a quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor & a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there might be a 20MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Poco X3 India Launch
Poco X3 India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The handset is tipped to come with a bigger battery as compared to the Poco X3 NFC device. The Flipkart listing reveals that the handset will get 33W fast charging technology. Pricing & other specifications of Poco X3 will be revealed during its launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).