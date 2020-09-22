Poco, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi will officially launch the Poco X3 handset today in the Indian market. The company recently launched the Poco X3 NFC handset in Europe & the Indian variant is likely to be called as Poco X3. The upcoming phone is expected to be a tweaked model of Poco X3 NFC. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Poco India's official YouTube & social media handles. Interested users can watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco X3 NFC Smartphone with Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Poco X3 handset is likely to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, the smartphone might be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

Poco X3 India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

It's time to redefine #SmoothAF. Get ready for the #POCOX3. Arriving on 22nd September at 12 noon on @Flipkart. To know something that you don't, visit here: https://t.co/NSmwqs6yLY pic.twitter.com/lbeTQfpK9m — POCO India #POCOX3 (@IndiaPOCO) September 16, 2020

For optics, the smartphone will sport a quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor & a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there might be a 20MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Poco X3 India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The handset is tipped to come with a bigger battery as compared to the Poco X3 NFC device. The Flipkart listing reveals that the handset will get 33W fast charging technology. Pricing & other specifications of Poco X3 will be revealed during its launch event.

